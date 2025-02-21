The Spanish Food and Nutrition Security Agency (AESAN) has warned this Friday of the Presence of gluten in chocolates with the “gluten -free” label from Spain.

The product, called ‘Polvera Love’, belongs to the Migueláñez brandis involved in a transparent plastic box, weighs 70 grams per unit and is part of several lots with preferential consumption dates of June 30, 2026 and October 25 of that year.

As a precautionary measure, the agency has recommended to people with problems derived from gluten intake that the product could have in their homes that They refrain from consuming it.

However, these chocolates do not entail No risk For the rest of the population, according to the alert, issued after the notification transferred to the AESAN by the health authorities of Madrid through the coordinated information exchange system.

All Autonomous Communities They have distributed Chocolates, according to the information available.