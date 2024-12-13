The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a health alert after detecting the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in several batches of a well-known sausage brand. According to the information communicated by the health authorities of Madrid through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), these foods do not meet food safety standards and represent a risk to the health of consumers.

The affected products

As revealed by AESAN, the products involved are Iberian Cabeza and Fried Chicharrónboth marketed under the Vitulia brandpresented in thin slices and vacuum packed. The affected lots are detailed below.

Batch number 2421980070, expiration date: 12/22/2024

Batch number 2421980071, expiration date: 01/06/2025

Batch number 2421980072, expiration date: 01/06/2025

Batch number 2421980074, expiration date: 01/14/2025

Origin and distribution

The incident was detected during self-control of the responsible companywhich immediately notified the incident to the competent authorities, complying with current regulations. According to the authorities, initially The distribution of these lots was limited to the autonomous communities of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.although it is not ruled out that they have reached other parts of Spain through redistribution.

To guarantee food security, the authorities have initiated the recall of these products of marketing channels. Likewise, AESAN has urged consumers to do not consume the affected products if you have any of these lots at home.









Finally, if you have ingested any of the contaminated products and present symptoms compatible with listeriosis, such as vomiting, diarrhea or feverit is advised go to a medical center. Likewise, we remember the importance of taking extreme hygiene measures to avoid cross contamination with other products.

Listeriosis, a silent danger

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause listeriosis, a serious food illnessespecially dangerous for immunosuppressed people, elderly, pregnant women and fetuses. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea, and in severe cases can lead to more severe infections.