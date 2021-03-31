The Region of Murcia had around one hundred daily cases for the second consecutive day. After the 107 infections on Monday, the highest figure in a month, this Tuesday 99 were registered. You have to wait for the evolution of the week to know where the trend is heading, but these data already show a jump compared to recent weeks. The accumulated incidence grows for the second consecutive day to 63.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, three points more. Although the positivity rate was again below 5%, 4.72% in particular.

“Active cases are increasing throughout Spain and also in the Region of Murcia,” said the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, this Wednesday at the press conference after the Governing Council. Pedreño insisted on the “concern” of his department for the upcoming holidays and the recent turn of the pandemic. Specifically, it warned of the evolution of the data in certain age groups: cases in the population aged 20 to 29 have shot up 90% in the last week.

For now, the total hospital admissions continues in the same line, with 92 patients, 39 of them in Intensive Care units. In addition, three more patients died on the last day. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,565 people have died from coronavirus.

Juan José Pedreño also reported that Salud sent a letter to the Government delegate to request a reinforcement of security during the upcoming holidays, with the aim of “avoiding crowds of people” and ensuring compliance with prevention measures.