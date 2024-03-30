Mexico is on health alert, since the first case of Zika virus in the country. The case occurred in the state of Oaxaca, one of the entities that faces the most cases of dengue.

With information from the Ministry of Health of Oaxaca, the first case of Zika virus was confirmed both in the entity and in all of Mexico. The affected patient is a 58-year-old man, resident of the municipality of San Juan Guichicovic, in the area of ​​the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. Currently, he is hospitalized and under medical treatment, with a condition reported as stable.

This first case has generated an alert in the public health system, since the Zika virus is transmitted by the same dengue vector mosquito. Furthermore, in pregnant women, this infection can be especially seriousbeing associated with cases of microcephaly in newborns.

Deployment of brigades to identify and prevent

Health authorities in Mexico have deployed brigades in the affected area to carry out field work, with the aim of identifying possible additional cases and taking preventive measures. This action seeks to contain the spread of the virus and protect the vulnerable population.

According to the latest epidemiological report, To date, no deaths due to dengue have been recorded in the Oaxaca region.but six new cases have been confirmed, raising the total to 79 throughout the entity.

Data reveal that the city of Oaxaca and its metropolitan area are the most affected, with 37 cases of dengue, followed by the Coast with 26, the Isthmus with nine, Tuxtepec with four, the Sierra with two and the Mixteca with one case.

Of the 79 confirmed cases, 42 correspond to women and 37 to men. Of the total, 57 present warning signs, 13 are cases of non-serious dengue and nine are considered serious. This detailed information allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation and guides care actions.

It is worth remembering that the increase in dengue cases out of season is a worrying reality in Oaxaca, since in 2023 11 deaths and 1,500 cases of this disease were recorded, which underlines the importance of strengthening prevention and control strategies in the region. .