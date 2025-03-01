Health alert for the presence of primary aromatic amines on kitchen blades from China

The health authorities of the European Union have issued An alert of a “serious” nature by the presence of primary aromatic amines in kitchen shovels from China.

Food alert for high levels of perfluoroooctan sulfonate in tents from Spain

The notice of Fast food and feed alert system (Rasff) warns that the content could have serious health risks. In this case, the product has distributed other EU member countries such as France, Italy or Portugal, in addition to Spain.

The notification was made by Spain on January 25, 2025, after detecting irregularity. Although specific hazards have not been defined nor has it been informed about affected people, it is classified as a serious risk due to possible health affectation.

The presence of these chemicals can have negative health effects, especially when the levels detected exceed the limits established by EU food safety regulations.

Health alert for falsified durax condoms in the Spanish market



Thus, the analytical results of the different tests resulted in the cooking instrument had amounts of primary aromatic amines greater than 0.0250 mg/kg – ppm, being 0.002 mg/kg – ppm the maximum allowed by European authorities.