The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has learned through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI) of a alert notification transferred by the health authorities of Andalusiarelating to the presence of listeria in meat products from the El Capellán branda company located in Constantine (Seville).

The products involvedAs reported by Aesan, they are: Iberian chorizo, spicy Iberian chorizo, venison chorizo, spicy venison chorizo, wild boar chorizo, Iberian salchichón, venison salchichón, Iberian potato chorizo, Iberian blood sausage, Iberian potato blood sausage, Iberian blood sausage. chorizada, Iberian spicy potato blood sausage (Lots: 46/24 Date of expiration 11.05.25; 47/24 Expiration date 05.18.25; and 48/24 Expiration date 05.25.25).

According to the information available, the initial distribution It has been in the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI) and to the Public Health authorities, with the aim of the withdrawal of the products is verified affected marketing channels and, if applicable, the existence of possible cases is reported.

People are recommended to have products affected by this alert at home, refrain from consuming them. If you have consumed any of the products from the affected batches and present symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhea or fever), it is recommended go to a health center.