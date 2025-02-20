Health alert for falsified durax condoms in the Spanish market

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has been aware of the sale of counterfeit units of several condom models of the Durex brand in a commercial establishment in Barcelona.

The company Reckit Benckiser Healhtcare, SA, distributor of the brand in Spain, has confirmed that products are not genuine because they use obsolete lot numbers and repeatedly in several models.

The way to identify these products is to check the lot and expiration date marked at the base of the cardboard:

‘Classic’: lot 0010471127 expiration 2028-02 ‘Elite’: Lot 0010471127 Expiration 2028-02 ‘Excit ‘Extra Safe Presentation of 3 units’: lot 0010471127 expiration 2028-02 ‘Jeans’: lot 0010471127 expiration 2028-02 ‘Mutual Climax’: Lot 0010471127 Expiration 2028-02 ‘Extra safe presentation of 12 units’: lot 1000483808 expiration 2028-02 ‘Tickle Me’: Lot 1000408758 Expiration 2028-02 ‘Toghether’: Lot 1000587102 Expiration 2023-03 2028-02

The AEMPS has transferred a series of recommendations for users:

If Durex condoms have from any of these models, check the lot and expiration shown at the cardboard base.

If the lot and expiration coincides with any of the products in the table, do not use them.

Also, the AEMPS has also provided information for distributors and sales establishments: