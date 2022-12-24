JM Saturday, December 24, 2022, 13:43



New food alert for the presence of metal bodies in the Daim 400g chocolate and almond ice cream cake product, manufactured by Almondy and marketed in IKEA stores, with Lot L2140 and expiration date 11/18/2023.

The notice has been given by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) and has been informed through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF). It is recommended that people who have the products included in this alert at home refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase. With the information available, there is no record in Spain of any reported case associated with this alert.

Picture of the cake box.



The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has learned, through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF), of an alert notification sent by the Swiss health authorities, regarding the presence of metal fragments in the product Ice cream cake with almonds Ice cream cake with almonds and chocolate 400gr Daim manufactured by Almondy.

The information included here is the result of the self-monitoring of the company IKEA FOOD SUPPLY AG of Sweden, which has reported the incident to the competent authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order not to make unsafe food available to the population.

According to the information available, the initial distribution has been to the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, the Basque Country, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and Valencia, although it cannot be ruled out. that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

With the information available, there is no record in Spain of any reported case associated with this alert.