Health alert due to the presence of Salmonella in a batch of mussels from Spain

The European health authorities have issued a health alert due to the presence of high levels of the bacteria E.coli and of Salmonella in two batches of mussels from Spain. The warning comes from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), which is used by all members of the European Union when they detect health risks in food and feed on the market.

What is E.coli, the bacteria that made a Belgian Olympic triathlete sick after swimming in the Seine

The alert originated this Monday in Italy, whose authorities notified the RASFF after a routine control in its market in which the presence of Salmonella in a batch of mussels. The product, from Spain, also contained raw foods. The European health agency has proceeded to withdraw all batches to prevent their sale.

The past day 4, Italy also alerted the RASFF after detecting a high level of this bacteria in the batch of mussels from our country. The European Commission authority assures that the contamination of this batch was detected during an official control in the Italian market and that it was automatically classified as “serious.”

According to the information published by the RASFF, the authorities estimate that this product is not for sale in the EU markets either.

The bacteria Escherichia coliknown as E.coli, It resides in the intestine of animals and is also found in the healthy intestinal tract of humans. Although most of its variants are harmless, some strains have acquired virulence attributes that can cause health problems. The most common symptom is diarrhea, the microbiologists consulted agree, and it rarely requires hospital admission. It usually passes in four or five days.

Food alert: presence of listeria detected in more meat products from the same Spanish brand



The Salmonellathe bacteria that causes salmonellosis, also causes gastrointestinal symptoms that can be serious, however. Diarrhea, which can take between three to seven days to pass, is usually accompanied by vomiting, fever, headache and nausea.