Health | Alcohol use should be discussed more openly at workplaces, says an expert

The substance abuse specialist urges coworkers to point out a colleague’s alcohol use if it causes concern..

5.3. 20:07

Finns workplaces don’t always know how to take care of a colleague’s alcohol use, says an expert on substance abuse Pirkko Hakkarainen.

Although before the coronavirus pandemic, alcohol use was visible in workplaces clearly decreased, it does not necessarily mean that there are fewer harms from alcohol consumption. However, the working life changed by the corona as well aggravated the substance abuse problems of many.

“Working life is burdensome and stressful today, and for many, alcohol is the way to relieve stress. Problem use is more invisible, more imperceptible, and it is not always necessarily noticed,” says Hakkarainen.

He would like a more open discussion about alcohol use in working life. Hakkarainen compares dismantling the stigma to mental health, which has clearly become normalized in recent years. According to him, talking about alcohol use is part of a wider well-being at work.

“Stress predisposes to excessive substance use. It’s up to the employer to encourage employees to adopt different habits and organize the working conditions in such a way that they don’t burden them too much.”

Use of alcohol in the workplace has also been discussed since the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (central) alcohol use was presented different arguments.

Read more: HS’s extensive report: Sources tell about minister Lintilä’s alcohol use in official duties

However, Hakkarainen talks about alcohol and working life on a general level.

About nine out of ten adults in Finland use alcohol, he says Preventive substance abuse association. According to the organization, 15–20 percent of men and 10–15 percent of women in working life experience health or social harm from alcohol use. It is estimated that in approximately 1–5 percent of cases, it is actual alcohol addiction.

The organization calculates that in the average Finnish work group of ten people there is one sober, seven to eight moderate users and one to two high-risk users.

Alcohol harmful use can affect the ability to concentrate in the workplace, for example, says Hakkarainen. He points out that, for example, in the traffic and security sector, even a slight loss of concentration can cause danger.

“Even small doses of alcohol impair sleep at night, which in turn impairs concentration. We often talk about being physically at the workplace, but not really getting anything done. On the other hand, a person can also avoid others in the work community because of alcohol use.”

“The matter should always be brought up and the person should be referred to occupational health at an early stage, where you can have a confidential discussion and get advice about alcohol use,” says Hakkarainen.

“The employee himself is often the last to recognize his own problem.”

Amounts of alcohol Hakkarainen does not know how to give general instructions.

“What suits one person doesn’t suit another”, he states.

Instead, Hakkarainen urges coworkers to highlight a colleague’s alcohol use if it causes concern.

“Coworkers can already do a lot by asking for information and offering help. For example, you can ask if it would be good for the other person to go to occupational health. A nudge in the right direction can be what is needed,” he describes.

So how can you recognize whether your own alcohol consumption is under control?

“It’s worth listening to the comments of loved ones and considering whether every single meeting requires alcohol. You can also get feedback on your own alcohol use from online self-assessment tools, for example Päihdelink.