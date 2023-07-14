Health | Aki Kangasmäki’s heart stopped in a handshake – he had forgotten the doctor’s instructions

Arm wrestling it’s a lot of fun. A bit too wild, if from a 58-year-old Aki from Kangasmäki asks. Ilmajokinen decided to start the sport in November 2022, when the summer and autumn asphalt works were over.

“I was thinking about what to do this winter, and I found a video on YouTube where two guys from Heinola were wringing their hands,” says Kangasmäki.

Kangasmäki has enjoyed himself in the weight room since he was 15, so arm wrestling seemed like a natural continuation of weightlifting. Especially since his father had once shown quite a bit of talent in the sport.

“My father was a truck driver. In those days, cars didn’t have power steering, he had really strong forearms and he usually won the torque battles.”

Kangasmäki asked his friend, Does he know any specialist in the sport.

“I heard that the best arm wrestling coach in Finland Leif Ojala lives nearby in Jurva.”

Kangasmäki drove to Ojala’s gym and got excited about the new sport. So much so that he didn’t hesitate to sign up for the WC when they were held in the nearby Kurika.

Aki Kangasmäki (left) shakes hands with two-time Finnish champion Henri Hermola.

“Seven times I managed to go to Ojala’s place to train before the WC.”

When Kangasmäki appeared at Hotel Kurikka to compete, the experienced twisters wondered how he dares to compete with so little experience.

“For my part, I was already thinking about the European Championships and the World Championships organized in Kuala Lumpur,” Kangasmäki says with the bottomless self-confidence of a native of Ostrobothnia.

On Saturday On March 18, the program featured left-hand twists and on Sunday it would have been right-hand fights. On the first day, Kangasmäki won three matches.

Coach Ojala was there as a judge and watched his protégé’s matches from a close distance. In the middle of the fourth match, the coach saw Kangasmäki’s black eyes getting bigger. The twisting continued for a while, but then it stopped.

“Suddenly everything went dark.”

“ The pace of the match was so tight that I didn’t have time or realized to drink or eat anything between matches.

Kangasmäki’s pump had failed. The man fell to the floor. The twister colleagues who rushed to help noticed that the heart had stopped.

“I heard later that CPR took 27 minutes. Although there were risks with friends giving heart massages, they had to change shifts several times,” says Kangasmäki.

During CPR, he suffered broken ribs, but it was a small price to pay for his life. Kangasmäki was rushed by ambulance to Seinäjoki Central Hospital and directly to the intensive care unit, where treatment procedures continued.

Kangasmäki was diagnosed with myocarditis in 2014, which left heart failure. According to Kangasmäki, it did not interfere with life or physical activities in any way.

Ilkka-Pohjalainen interviewed chief physician of the heart research unit Harri Niemelä The South Ostrobothnia welfare area says that there is usually some underlying disease behind a sudden cardiac arrest, if the heart stops suddenly without obvious symptoms.

According to Niemelä, myocardial infarction and coronary artery disease are the most common causes of sudden death in older, retirement-age athletes. Experts do not recommend extreme sports performance for people with heart failure.

Kangasmäki forgot the doctors’ instructions when he started competing in a new sport.

“Arm wrestling is a tough sport. I’ve never been as strong in weightlifting as I was in arm twisting.”

As a chick, he didn’t remember to breathe efficiently enough and skipped refueling.

“The pace of the match was so tight that I didn’t have time or realize to drink or eat anything between matches,” says Kangasmäki.

Kangasmäki has a colorful background, as he was elected man of the year in 1992.

“After that, I worked as a model for ten years”, as a host and performer at fashion shows.

After that, he obtained private training for the position of bodyguard. The clientele has included a lot of entertainment artists, for example.

“For example Matti of Nykänenwho lived with us for a month,” says Kangasmäki.

Aki Kangasmäki, chosen as man of the year, in the middle of his hereditary princes Juha Louekari and Jyrki Könnömäki in 1992.

Aki Kangasmäki (right) has worked as a bodyguard for the late ski jumping legend Matti Nykänen and Olympic wrestling champion Jouko Salomäki.

Fateful the arm-twisting tournament changed the plans for the future of the white-eared man. In the asphalt work, his role was at the controls of a truck or lorry.

“Now those things are over. A neurologist recently examined me and gave permission for a passenger car license, but there is no issue with bigger cars,” says Kangasmäki.

After being released from the hospital, Kangasmäki initially moved around in a wheelchair.

“Then I faltered on intermittent walks, but now I’ve done four walks with the dogs,” says Kangasmäki about the progress made in four months.

In addition to the doctors, the wife has also given exercise advice.

“The lady said that the next sport is lace knitting,” laughs Kangasmäki.

As a powerlifter, he hasn’t been able to keep his hands off the weights.

“I’ve done bench presses with small weights and a little more.”

Aki Kangasmäki received a bronze medal from the hand twisting WC.

He won a bronze medal in the Handball Championship, but understanding the limitations of life was even more important.

“Four months have passed and now it feels great to be alive and able to move again.”

A heart pacemaker helps in recovery, which brings additional security to the life of a man from Ostrobothnia.

Correction 13.7. at 9:52 p.m. The name of the opponent in the hand-wringing picture is Henri Hermola, not Henri Heimola, as the caption previously read.