September 11, 2024 | 19.25
The Aiom Foundation, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, presented in Milan the new campaign ‘Breast Cancer and Quality of Life’. On this occasion, the results of the survey were also illustrated, conducted on 300 women affected by breast cancer with the aim of raising awareness among patients, family members and caregivers on the importance of correct lifestyles and psycho-emotional support in the treatment process.
