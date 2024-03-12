With a press conference at Palazzo Giureconsulti in Milan, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca today announced Aifa's green light for the reimbursement of durvalumab as first-line therapy for patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma and the treatment of ductal cancer. unresectable or metastatic gallstones. In the case of hepatocarcinoma, durvalumab is used first in combination with tremelimumab and then as monotherapy, while in biliary tract cancer, durvalumab is used in association with chemotherapy.