The guide does not advise to change the treatment to all patients who currently have it, but contemplates it for new indications or modifications



The Ministry of Health has published a guide of recommendations for sustainable prescription of inhalers in which it advises professionals and patients to opt for the inhalers who least contaminate when they have to carry out new prescriptions or have to change those already carried out for clinical reasons. In no case, says the document, the decision must be carried out only for environmental reasons.

Nor is it proposed to carry out the change in all patients who today use these inhalers as a treatment for their diseases. As the Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla and the Health and Climate Change of the Ministry, Héctor Tejero, the recommendation is exclusively for new prescriptions or for those patients who have to change their own for reasons for reasons for reasons, has explained at a press conference Health It must, said Padilla, «ensure the clinical stability of patients and by the decrease in reacudations in those new diagnosis patients, or in those in which an inhaler change must be considered due to bad therapeutic control or by a low adaptation ».

The decision also points out the guide that health has prepared together with scientific societies, must be “individualized and agreed by the patient,” which does not imply, clarifies the document, which the inhaler can be changed only at the patient’s request if the criteria clinicians do not support that modification.

Two of the most used inhalers today are those of dry dust and fine fog that, according to health representatives, have less impact on the environment than pressurized cartridge inhalers, also frequently used.