The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has advanced that on Tuesday the first doses of the Janssen vaccine will arrive in Spain, which only requires one dose, and has called for calm to the people who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The forecasts of the Ministry of Health is that Spain will receive up to 5.5 million vials of Janssen between April and June. «These vaccines arrive early Tuesday morning and in principle they will be applied in accordance with the latest update of the vaccination strategy in the same typology as RNA ones; that is to say, we will be converging from 80 years on down », he pointed out.

This was revealed this Saturday after visiting the Insular University Hospital of Gran Canaria to know the vaccination point in the hospital complex.

The minister stated that experts are evaluating different options regarding what procedure to follow with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and stressed that the decision taken by the Government “will always come from the hand of scientific evidence.”

“The decisions that we have made and those that we are going to continue taking come from the hand of experts who know and can advise us to improve decisions,” he observed while clarifying that there is still time to make the best decision.

Darias explained that on this issue there are different scenarios: one is to keep the first dose, since it establishes a protection percentage of 70%; and another to put a second dose at the right time with another RNA type vaccine, something that other countries such as Germany or France have already adopted.

“But in any case,” he continued, “we will make the decision we adopt known by the experts who are analyzing the case and, therefore, we must ask for peace of mind.” The people involved will have a safe response and in accordance with the circumstances of the methodology of the vaccine in question.

Here, the minister emphasized that all vaccines are safe, effective and save lives, understanding that what is being done is to maximize the virtues of each vaccine to direct them to the groups that may benefit the most.

Hand in hand with Europe with the Janssen vaccine



Regarding the Janssen vaccine, Darias explained that the Government of Spain is hand in hand with the European Medicines Agency and that we must see what the agency itself says about it.

«These vaccines arrive early Tuesday morning and in principle they will be applied in accordance with the latest update of the vaccination strategy in the same typology as RNA ones; that is to say, we will be converging from 80 years downwards ”, he explained.