The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 begins to pick up speed hand in hand with the massive immunizations that are being developed in many parts of the Region of Murcia. The statistics of the Ministry of Health collected yesterday the inoculation of 17,817 doses in a single day, compared to 6,723 the previous day. Is about the highest figure ever recorded. However, this acceleration is not enough for now to get Murcia out of the caboose. The Region continues to be the community with the least doses administered in relation to those received, and it is also the territory with the least population between 70 and 79 years protected with at least one first puncture.

We will have to wait for the data for the next few days to see if the significant increase recorded yesterday becomes a turning point. The Ministry of Health set the goal of inoculating 61,000 doses this week. At the moment, it has administered 31,026.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 403,365 doses have arrived in the Region, of which 318,242 (78.9%) have been administered. In the whole of Spain, the percentage is 90%. 24.7% of Murcian between 70 and 79 years old have received the first injection, compared to an average of 37.9% in Spain. More than half of Extremadura in this age group are already protected with the first dose, while Andalusia, Asturias and Galicia are very close to that goal.

Optimistic forecasts



In all Spain 445,670 doses were administered yesterday. The latest documents handled by the Vaccine Commission of the Public Health Commission and the Ministry of Health itself remain optimistic despite the setbacks this week with Janssen, on account of the stoppage of inoculations in the United States, and the AstraZeneca supply reduction. Carolina Darias’ team already has confirmation that next week Spain will beat its puncture record with the arrival of two million doses (1.2 million from Pfizer, 300,000 from Moderna and 278,000 from AstraZeneca).

The Ministry hopes to immunize everyone over 60 by June, as long as Janssen vials start to be used



With these figures and with the forecasts for the next six weeks, those responsible for the Ministry of Health are convinced that by the end of May all those over 60 years of age could be vaccinated with the full schedule (either one dose or two). , as long as they can release retained remittances from Janssen after the six cases of thrombi detected among women between 18 and 48 years in the United States (among seven million vaccinated).

Reports from the department headed by Carolina Darias suggest that AstraZeneca’s continued non-compliance with delivery deadlines, which this week has only sent 139,000 injectables (half of what was promised, already reduced) would not influence the goal that before summer all those over 60 years of age are immunized and have access to the digital certificate from June to begin to reactivate the tourism sector.

Those over 80



According to the Government’s calculations, next week too – with more than a dozen days late – practically all the 2.8 million Spaniards over 80 years of age should be inoculated with at least the first dose. According to their estimates, this most vulnerable age group will be fully protected with the full pattern at the beginning of next month.

Even if Pfizer is the center on which the campaign pivots, Health hopes to be able to immunize at once (with a single dose) about 1.5 million people between 70 and 79 years between April and May with the Janssen prophylaxis. The vials can begin to be used once the European Medicines Agency (EMA) presumably endorses their safety at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.