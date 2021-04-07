Health is one of the fundamental aspects for a full life. To maintain a healthy body that can withstand the challenges of time, it is necessary to have an efficient and close health system that, equipped with great professionals, can help people to enjoy the passing of the years without hardly knowing it.

If society was already aware of the importance of health, the pandemic that devastates the world has only increased respect for a profession that has become essential to overcome Covid-19. In this sense, medical personnel have not only had to deal with the virus, but also adapt to a new reality in which avoiding social contact and maintaining a safe distance has given way to a reconversion of healthcare towards a model in which that there is room for ‘online’. In this regard, one of the main elements that had to adapt to all this was the consultations. The waiting rooms of the clinics were left empty after adapting to a non-face-to-face format in which doctors called their patients by phone in order to find out their symptoms and only recommend travel if necessary.

The efficiency of this system, which avoids overcrowding and possible contact with infected people, has been a real shock to some medical centers, which have seen the enormous possibilities of technology to reduce waiting times, facilitate contact with the user and save travel. Thus, the centers have implemented tools and applications through which they can, quickly and easily, manage patient files and automatically send prescriptions to them. For their part, users establish a direct relationship with their GP, to whom they can make simple consultations through the ‘app’, and quickly access their entire medical history to know the result of certain tests or download any type of information regarding your health.

Covid-19 has stressed the importance of having an efficient and quality health system



The professional at home



The speed of daily life and the lack of time derived from personal and work obligations have not only encouraged the promotion of ‘online’, but have also opened the door to a new sector of services that the patient can perform from home under the supervision of specialists. An example of this are the new orthodontic treatments (using invisible aligners) that have replaced the traditional ‘braces’. This new system helps to position the teeth correctly from the comfort of home, only having to visit the professional, either in person or online, at specific times for successive reviews to ensure that everything is working as it should.

On the other hand, knowing the sugar level or measuring blood pressure are just some examples, already very widespread, of medical tests that can be performed from home. In this sense, they have been joined, for example, by the implementation of self-diagnostic tests for Covid-19 antigens or certain medical kits that are sent home so that the user can take their own samples, generally saliva, which is then sent to specialized laboratories that analyze them to discover, among other things, the patient’s state of health or their predisposition to some diseases.