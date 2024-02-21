“The Sobi talks were created as a space for reflection and dialogue on current issues and on the transformations underway in the context of rare diseases”. Annalisa Adani, vice president and general manager of Sobi Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, said this on the sidelines of the first Sobi Talk of 2024. Titled “Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion” and organized by Sobi, the event was dedicated to sharing the stories of people with rare pathologies, with the aim of shedding light on their still unsatisfied needs and the need to outline a scenario of the situation in our country.