On April 7, 1948, the World Health Organization emerged after the end of World War II. The entity’s work in collaboration with governments around the world has achieved milestones such as the eradication of smallpox in 1980, controlling the HIV and tuberculosis epidemics or eliminating malaria in 42 countries.

However, the Organization continues to face different challenges, such as those generated by climate change or the increase in diabetes and obesity caused by increasingly sedentary lives and unhealthy diets. It is precisely these diseases, the non-communicable ones, that cause more than 70% of deaths worldwide.

