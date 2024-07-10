“The diagnostic therapeutic care pathways (Pdta) for chronic skin diseases are absent. There are some experiences in some ASL, but there is no Pdta at national and regional level. In addition, there are no dermatological networks to rely on to access treatment appropriately, timely and equitably”. This was stated by Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, during the meeting ‘Equity Group – Chronic skin diseases’ which took place in Rome in the presence of experts, institutional representatives, dermatologist specialists, patient associations and scientific societies.