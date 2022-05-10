“Women in public health are 67.7% (76.4% of nurses and 48% of doctors) but few hold managerial positions: only 18% of chairs in medical disciplines, 15% of facility directors complex and 22% of the general managers of the ASL are women. That’s not all: the pay gap is also confirmed in the medical-health and pharmaceutical sectors, with a difference of 15% in favor of men. Gender equity in health care is still far from being achieved, despite seven out of ten recent graduates in health care being women. So their presence is important and valuable but we do not recognize what we owe to this “. Thus Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, speaking at the conference “Female empowerment: a catalyst for gender equality”, an event organized this morning in Rome by Abbott (a company actively committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion) in collaboration with the Healthcare businesswomen’s association (Hba) Italia and Le Contemporanee.