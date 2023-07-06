From Italian research comes hope for people with Acanthamoeba keratitis, a devastating infection that affects nearly 25,000 contact lens users worldwide every year and 600 in Italy alone. As reported during the 21st Siccso International Congress, dedicated to the cornea, which ended in Catania on 1 July, specific eye drops will soon be available for this difficult to diagnose infection, fortunately uncommon, but very serious and painful for which , until now there was no standardized treatment. The therapeutic solution, developed by the Italian Sifi research, has completed phase 3 of development demonstrating a clinical resolution of acanthamoeba keratitis and associated inflammation for 84.8% of treated patients.