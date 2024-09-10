The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced the inclusion of genetic testing as an essential part of the premarital examination program for citizens intending to marry in the emirate, starting from the first of next October, based on its keenness to enable members of society to make the best health choices for themselves and their families, and in a step that employs genomic sciences in their service.

The inclusion comes after the success of the pilot phase launched in 2022 in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, during which more than 800 couples received the necessary support and underwent genetic testing in Abu Dhabi to enable them to make informed decisions about the future health of their families.

The program data showed that 86% of couples successfully verified genetic compatibility, while only 14% of them required additional intervention and a suitable family planning plan based on their genetic results.

The genetic test covers 570 genes for more than 840 medical conditions and enhances the ability to detect genetic risks or potential hereditary conditions, and is one of the most important preventive means when planning to start a family.

Genetic testing involves consultation with healthcare professionals and genetic counselors, which is essential to gain a comprehensive understanding of potential risks and available treatment options.

The most common genetic mutations in couples can cause children to suffer from vision and hearing loss, blood clotting, delayed growth, organ failure, hormonal imbalance, severe seizures, and more.

The department indicated that genetic testing and premarital counselling services are available in 22 primary healthcare centres spread across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain, where couples who are about to get married undergo genetic tests to detect common mutations between the two parties that they may pass on to their children in the future, and may cause preventable diseases.

Given the importance of genetic compatibility in protecting the health and well-being of future generations, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi recommends that all those planning to get married in the near future undergo tests, taking into account that the period required for the issuance of genetic test results within premarital tests takes 14 days, which ensures obtaining the results on time and making informed decisions for their future and the future of their families early. Genetic tests are provided to all citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Ahmed Al Khazraji, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, said: “The premarital screening program plays an important role in protecting the health of those about to get married by detecting hereditary blood diseases and infectious diseases and providing appropriate advice in line with the center’s commitment to maintaining the safety and protection of community members. Today, with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s inclusion of genetic testing within the premarital screening program, we are moving forward to benefit from genomic sciences by providing community members with information and advice that enables them to make informed decisions for a healthier future for themselves and their families, which contributes to protecting future generations.”

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “The inclusion of genetic testing in the premarital screening program represents an ambitious and important step in Abu Dhabi, which continues to consolidate its position as a leading global healthcare destination. It ensures harnessing the potential of genomic sciences and the latest technologies that the emirate has to enhance the ability to make informed decisions and establish healthy families. Genetic testing also contributes to maintaining the health and well-being of community members and ensuring a healthier future for future generations, as it enables the prevention of the transmission of genetic diseases to children and enhances the ability to intervene early at various stages, including diagnosis, personal genetic counseling and the development of reproductive medicine solutions for couples.”

Al Mannai added that in light of such innovative initiatives, Abu Dhabi continues to establish global standards for preventive healthcare, and move from healthcare based on responding to the disease after it occurs, to the concept of health care based on comprehensive planning and informed decision-making.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi continues to leverage its advanced infrastructure and advanced healthcare system to harness the potential of the UAE Genome Programme, translate the advanced genetic data it provides to predict health conditions among individuals and couples about to get married, and continue to improve the healthcare services provided.