Health | About half of Finns suffer from a stomach ailment that does not show up in research

When the stomach is constantly churning, most people are the first to cut back on what they eat. Sometimes, however, a better form of treatment is therapy.
Situation repeats too often: the stomach goes on strike, hurts or runs to the toilet.
Such sensations, familiar to many people, are called functional stomach ailments. They are different symptoms related to the functioning of the stomach and intestines, for which there is no organic reason.
#Health #Finns #suffer #stomach #ailment #show #research
Leave a Reply