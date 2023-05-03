Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | About half of Finns suffer from a stomach ailment that does not show up in research

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Health | About half of Finns suffer from a stomach ailment that does not show up in research

When the stomach is constantly churning, most people are the first to cut back on what they eat. Sometimes, however, a better form of treatment is therapy.

Situation repeats too often: the stomach goes on strike, hurts or runs to the toilet.

Such sensations, familiar to many people, are called functional stomach ailments. They are different symptoms related to the functioning of the stomach and intestines, for which there is no organic reason.

#Health #Finns #suffer #stomach #ailment #show #research

See also  Movies | Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe became a father
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Would Laia and Jimmy be a couple in "AFHS? TikTok filter reveals curious data and fans react

Would Laia and Jimmy be a couple in "AFHS? TikTok filter reveals curious data and fans react

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result