





07:38 Archive image. A worker at a women’s health clinic answers a call in Granite City, Illinois, United States, on June 27, 2022. © Angela Weiss / AFP

In June 2022, abortion rights protections throughout the United States were repealed. Since then, 14 states have banned voluntary termination of pregnancy and seven have implemented new restrictions. However, these measures have not caused the number of abortions in the country to fall, but has even increased slightly. In states with bans, the number of procedures has plummeted, but in states where abortion is legal, they have skyrocketed.