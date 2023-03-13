Health | Abdominal pain, pallor, constant illness – This is a rare syndrome that even doctors don’t always know how to suspect

“Until today, I haven’t seen Janne angry,” says Susa Karjunen (left) about her spouse Janne (right). It has probably helped in difficult times: the family’s children Anni and Joona used to get sick a lot and suffer from unexplained symptoms.

Susa and Janne Karjunen’s children were sick all the time. Vacation trips had to be canceled, birthdays were not organized. The children also had special symptoms for which there seemed to be no explanation. Finally, the mystery was solved: both had a rare, hereditary disease. The diagnosis felt like a relief.