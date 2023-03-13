Health | Abdominal pain, pallor, constant illness – This is a rare syndrome that even doctors don’t always know how to suspect

Susa and Janne Karjunen’s children were sick all the time. Vacation trips had to be canceled, birthdays were not organized. The children also had special symptoms for which there seemed to be no explanation. Finally, the mystery was solved: both had a rare, hereditary disease. The diagnosis felt like a relief.
SIt was a doctor’s visit that changed the lives of the Karjusten family. Susa Karjunen had become his daughter Anni Karjunen with to the hospital. All her life, Ann had had unexplained symptoms for which no one could really find a reason. There was pallor, upset stomach, swollen joints. Now, however, there was finally a doubt as to what it was all about.
