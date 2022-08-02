The first contagion outside a non-endemic country was recorded on May 7, 2022. Since then, the WHO declared the emergency of international importance on July 23. There are currently more than 20,200 positives in 78 nations and thousands more on the African continent. We review the chronology, symptoms, treatments and explain how this virus that generates alarm around the world is transmitted.
