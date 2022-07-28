It’s called a “functional cure” because the HIV virus is still present in your body, but with such a low viral load that it doesn’t make you sick and you can’t pass it on to other people, all without the need for medication or antiretrovirals. It is an exceptional case that could chart new paths in the fight against HIV and AIDS in the world.
