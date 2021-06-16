Health A sound clip spreads in Some that should not be heard by people over 25 – Try if your own hearing is enough

Hearing inevitably decreases with age. Hearing loss is individual.

In spring A video began to spread on TikTok, according to which only people over the age of 25 can hear the sound in the video. According to the video, this is sound heard at a frequency of 17,500 hertz (Hz).

The video has caused confusion and many have posted videos on social media where, for example, a teenage child and a middle-aged parent watch the video together. The teenagers in the videos hear the sound clearly and hold their ears: the slit shudder is uncomfortable to listen to. The parent sitting next to him watches the reaction in his godfather – he hears absolutely nothing.