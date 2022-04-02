Health A record number of young adults now suspect adhd to appear in the doctor – “Where is the contaminated well from which students drink and become infected with adhd?”

Young adults now suspect adhd more than perhaps ever. Doubts increased, especially during the Corona period. Oona Paananen went to the doctor when her studies stalled and life began to crumble.

Oona Paananen had been waiting for a diagnosis for a long time. In the fall of 2020, the doctor finally recorded it in his health record: F90.0 – Disorder of activity and attention.

Paananen was 21 at the time and studied business and information networks at Aalto University. Studying had been sticky throughout college. Twenty years of credit had been accumulated, although Paananen had sought a recommendation, sixty.