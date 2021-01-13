Health A new variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Finland, and the number of infections is feared to explode – the expert says how every Finn should take the situation into account

Finland’s advantage now is that the information about the more contagious variant of the virus came in advance. Everyone now has to carry their cards in the pile, says Anu Kantele, professor of infectious diseases.

New, the rapidly spreading British coronavirus variant has arrived in many European countries, including Finland.

British experts predict that several countries will report a sharp increase in coronavirus infections in the coming weeks. The explosion of infections, they say, is only a matter of time.

Can in any way prevent such a development?

“Now we need that Finnish gut,” says Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Helsinki and Director of Meilaac Vaccine Research Center Anu Kantele.

“While there is certainly a lot of combat fatigue already, all protective measures need to be taken even more effectively and carefully,” he says.

Anu Kantele.­

According to Kantele, the most worrying thing about the new variants is that they spread more easily than the old virus strains. However, there is no evidence that they cause more serious disease or higher mortality. But because the virus spreads so effectively, more people become ill – and at the same time more serious cases of the disease rise.

“This needs to be taken seriously. Everyone has to carry their cards in the pile. A person with a carefree attitude can inadvertently spread the disease to a person for whom it becomes fatal, ”Kantele emphasizes.

Bridge At present, 47 British variants have been certified in Finland, ie variants and 2 South African variants. Almost all cases have been reported in individuals who have returned from abroad or been exposed to a variant received by a person who has returned from abroad. However, the connection of all infected persons abroad has not been found

According to Kantele, the best way to prevent the spread of new variant strains to Finland is to quickly identify cases of the disease coming from abroad.

A standard corona test does not tell you what kind of coronavirus it is. Separation of variants requires sequence sequencing, which is more laborious and expensive than performing a “regular” test. Therefore, such accurate viral analyzes are targeted at samples sourced from or in contact with tourists.

According to Kantele, the key role in combating variant strains is effective testing, tracing, quarantine and prevention of new infections by cutting off infection routes.

British the virus variant was first detected in late September in Kent. There, the number of people infected with the coronavirus did not fall but tripled, even though a third state of emergency was declared in Britain in November. Now the new variant is already causing about 60 per cent of all new infections in the UK.

The variant quickly spread abroad.

Between October and December, Britain left According to The Guardian eight million air passengers. To date, a virus variant has been found in several European countries. Of the 24 countries where infection rates have increased since Christmas, ten have officially identified a British variant of the virus.

In Ireland, the infection curve turned to almost vertical growth after Christmas. The variant accounts for infections According to the BBC already 45 percent.

In Denmark, the spread of the new variant has been so rapid that the country’s Public Health Institute estimates that the variant will cause most of the infections by the end of February. Currently, the British variant accounts for only 2.3 percent of cases. It is therefore assumed to spread explosively.

Kantele emphasizes that Finland’s advantage now is that the information about the variant came in advance.

“In Britain, the transformation came as a surprise. Ireland has shown that the situation can change quickly. We got a little playing time to prepare. It will enable us to invest even more effectively in testing, tracing and control, both within the country and at borders. ”

The competition between Finland and the coronavirus is now tight, Kantele says.

“Vaccines are coming, but at the same time, a more contagious virus appeared.”

It is currently being studied whether the vaccines work as well on the variants as on the original strain and also on how long the vaccine will last.

“Now it looks like the vaccines would also be effective for new variants, at least for the British variant,” Kantele says.

However, if existing vaccines did not work for new variants, the development of a new RNA- or DNA-based vaccine could, according to Kantele, succeed quite quickly – at least if only the part that had been modified was replaced by an already approved vaccine.

According to Kantele, in the case of an influenza vaccine, the modified parts are changed smoothly, if necessary annually.

However, a big question would be related to the vaccine approval process: Should the stages of vaccine development required for approval be new and to what extent if part of the vaccine were to be changed.

Studies show that the British virus variant is up to 56 percent more contagious than other virus strains. The complaint provides five tips to help you prevent the virus from spreading:

1. Perseverance is needed now – fortunately the means are familiar. Stick to protective measures: avoid gatherings and unnecessary contacts, keep safety distances, wear a mask, observe good hand and cough hygiene. When symptoms begin, apply for a test immediately, but otherwise stay at home.

2. Take care of others around you and help them protect themselves.

3. Avoid travel. The Department of Health and Welfare recommends that no travel be made to Britain, Ireland and South Africa at all for the time being.

4. If you have returned from abroad or have been in contact with a person who has returned from abroad and become ill, please let us know when you apply for a corona test. The laboratory will then be able to analyze the viral genome and check for a variant. In the case of a variant, you will have to be in quarantine for longer than usual, ie 14 days instead of 10 days.

5. Get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn. It’s not just about you but also your loved ones – and everyone else.