Already approved in Argentina and Brazil between 6 and 16 years of age, this drug could represent a before and after in the fight against a disease that is expected to continue advancing in the coming years in the region. The vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical company Takeda, is effective and safe and has some logistical advantages over Dengvaxia, another immunizer against dengue. We talked about it with Eduardo López, pediatric infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist, who participated in the clinical studies.

#Health #vaccine #dengue #key #tool #Latin #America