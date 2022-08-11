A study published by the magazine ‘The New England Journals of Medicine’ pointed out the finding of 35 people infected by the Langya virus, of the Henipavirus family. Scientists point to the shrews as natural reservoirs of the pathogen that would have jumped to humans. Those infected presented symptoms such as high fever, muscle aches or loss of appetite. A call not to let your guard down against viruses.

