Health | A new giant study found out which type of exercise lowers blood pressure most effectively

Exercise is known to be one of the most effective ways to influence your own blood pressure.

However, a recent research review shows that the type of exercise may play a big role in how effectively blood pressure is lowered.

According to research, the best ways are movements that exercise static muscle strength, i.e. holds, such as squatting with your back against the wall.

British Journal of Sports Medicine – based on an extensive meta-analysis study published in the scientific journal, doing exercises that exercise static muscle strength 3-4 times a week reduced the upper value of resting blood pressure by approximately eight and the lower value by four millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

Senior physician at Kuopio Sports Medicine Research Institute, specialized in exercise physiology Kai Savonen finds the result somewhat surprising.

“This very well-done study seems to show that, contrary to previous assumptions, static strength training is surprisingly effective in terms of lowering blood pressure,” he says.

High blood pressure puts strain on blood vessels, the heart and other organs, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes, among other things. Traditionally, a common treatment recommendation for high blood pressure has been to increase light endurance exercise, such as running or walking.

“In the past, it has been thought that static strength training in particular is not suitable for people suffering from high blood pressure, because the performance itself raises blood pressure more than, for example, more traditional dynamic strength training,” says Savonen.

In the study there was in addition to squatting, static biceps holding and knee extension from a sitting position to a straight position are also included. The movements were repeated four times and muscle tension was maintained for two minutes at a time, with a 1–4 minute rest in between.

For the analysis, researchers looked at data from nearly 16,000 people who exercised for at least two weeks in 270 clinical trials published between 1990 and 2023.

Doing static muscle strength exercises 3-4 times a week lowered resting blood pressure by 8.24/4 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Running and cycling lowered blood pressure by 4.49/2.53 mmHg, and the combination of traditional strength training and endurance exercise by 6.04/2.54 mmHg.

“ Static muscle holding seems to lower blood pressure a little more than other exercise.

The difference in the blood pressure-lowering effect between different types of exercise is therefore not dramatic in the study, but still significant, according to Savonen. Blood pressure is defined as elevated if the upper value exceeds 140 and the lower value exceeds 90 millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

“The differences between different types of exercise are down to a few millimeters of mercury, so the effect of exercise on overall health must also be taken into account,” says Savonen.

Of the promising results despite this, Savonen would not radically change the exercise recommendations that are given to lower blood pressure. The study could not say why static muscle holding seems to lower blood pressure a little more than other exercise.

Blood pressure always rises somewhat during exercise, but falls at rest after exercise. After exercise, the resistance of the peripheral blood circulation is lower than usual for some time after exercise, which is why blood pressure is believed to drop.

The parasympathetic nervous system, which reduces activity, also has an effect. Activity constricts blood vessels, but when activity decreases, blood vessels are more open than usual, which lowers blood pressure.

According to Savonen, endurance exercise has a greater effect on weight control and sugar and fat metabolism than muscle fitness training. Dynamic strength training, on the other hand, supports the bones and otherwise improves the health of the musculoskeletal system.

“Strength training, for example in the gym, often also includes movements that involve static grip, so the differences in exercise in practice are rarely as black and white as in research settings,” Savonen points out.

In the study, static grip was practiced with moderate load (4 x 2 minutes) several days a week, so that the muscles definitely feel the burn. Savonen reminds that people with uncontrolled hypertension should not train so hard.

“If the blood pressure treatment balance is not in order, any strength training can, at least in theory, raise the already elevated blood pressure so that it increases the risk of cerebral hemorrhage,” he says.

Increased blood pressure the patient’s treatment is often medication, but patients are also advised to eat healthily, reduce alcohol consumption, stop smoking and exercise regularly.

If blood pressure remains moderate with medication or lifestyle therapy, Savonen recommends both static and dynamic strength training to be combined with endurance sports, such as running, walking or cycling, as blood pressure-lowering exercise.

According to him, static strength training is a good addition, but still not enough as the only form of training.

“Public health does not improve with static strength training, but based on this research, it is a really good addition to training, especially if a person is at risk of high blood pressure,” says Savonen.