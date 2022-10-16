Health | A nasal spray appeared on the market, the benefits of which are compared in the advertisement to washing hands – An expert tells what you should know about nasal rinsing

An expert recommends rinsing the nose, especially for certain groups of people. However, there is a more effective way to do that than sprays.

“You wash your hands every day, why not your nose too”, asks an ad promoting a nasal spray sold in a pharmacy. According to it, rinsing the nose daily can help protect against the flu.

But does daily nasal irrigation protect against the flu?

Ear, nose and throat diseases specialist Kimmo Väyrynen health service company Terveystalo does not reject the idea of ​​the good effects of nasal irrigation.

However, he does not recommend rinsing the nose daily or using the spray continuously. “Excessive use can dry out the nose and cause nosebleeds,” states Väyrynen.

According to Väyrynen, there have been extensive studies on the effects of nasal irrigation, but the results are not clear-cut. “It is known that pathogens attach to human mucous membranes. If you wash them off, at least it doesn’t increase the risk of getting sick,” he says.

“ The liquid washes secretions and impurities from the nose and thins the tough mucus.

From the pharmacy According to Väyrynen, the advantage of the available nasal sprays is that the spray adheres well to the mucous membrane. However, according to Väyrynen, “candling”, i.e. rinsing the mucous membranes with a nasal canister, is more effective because the amount of liquid is larger.

“You can extinguish embers with a spray, extinguishing a campfire requires larger amounts of liquid,” he says.

However, Väyrynen would not wash his nose every day. He says he uses the nasal rinse when his nose is dry and stuffy or if he feels runny nose, flu or otherwise strange.

The liquid washes secretions and impurities from the nose and thins the tough mucus. It also softens and removes scabs.

“I rinse my nose with a mixture where I take half a liter of lukewarm water from the tap and mix an even teaspoon of sea salt into it. With this liquid, I rinse both nostrils so that I breathe through my mouth at the same time,” says Väyrynen.

He reminds that it is important to wash and rinse the rinsing jug after each use to minimize the risk of infection.

Väyrynen Recommends rinsing, for example, to those who are exposed to air pollutants at work. Rinsing can also be beneficial for people with allergies.

“When the allergy season starts, the mucous membranes are like a fly paper to which the allergens stick. Nasal irrigation, on the other hand, is a kind of pressure washer that washes them away,” he describes.

Moisture is good for mucous membranes. A person suffering from a viral flu can feel better with, for example, steam breathing. “Steam moisturizes dry mucous membranes effectively,” says Väyrynen.

However, the steam must not be too hot so that it does not cause burns. It is safest to use steam at 37–42 degrees, which can be inhaled under a hood, for example. You can also use an air humidifier or a steam inhalation device to inhale the steam.

“ An exceptionally severe influenza epidemic has been predicted for the end of autumn.

From the flu it’s worth protecting yourself by all means now, because an exceptionally violent flu epidemic has been predicted for the end of autumn.

Illnesses are caused at the moment more common flu viruses, such as rhino, adeno and rs viruses, as well as a violent enterovirus epidemic, especially in families with children.

Väyrynen especially urges the elderly and other risk groups to take the flu vaccine. “Vaccination reduces morbidity and serious disease complications,” he states.

He says that he noticed at his reception that pharyngitis, or angina, caused by streptococcal bacteria is also common. Angina often requires antibiotic treatment.

Based on the statistics, coronavirus infections also seem to have become more common. Severe coronavirus infections, on the other hand, have clearly decreased.

According to Väyrynen, the treatment of Corona has been rationalized: “People do a home test and if they get a positive result, they don’t automatically go to the doctor but stay sick at home in isolation.”

He reminds you that you shouldn’t even come to the office with a fever. When sick, the spread of the disease should be prevented by staying at home.

According to Väyrynen, the intensity of the flu wave may have a connection to the corona virus. “During the pandemic, everyone has lived a little isolated, like in their own bubbles. It may be that the resistance has not developed as well. Now that we are returning more and more to normal everyday life, the flu can be violent.”

“ “I’ve noticed that even a two-year-old can ask for hand sanitizer with his hands open.”

Influenza According to him, when fighting, you should use common sense and remember the methods learned during the corona.

He has found that people have learned to protect themselves from infections quite well. “There is a pump bottle of hand sanitizer on my reception desk. I’ve noticed that even a two-year-old can ask for it without hesitation,” Väyrynen says.

According to him, it is important to wash your hands carefully every time you come home, when cooking and eating, not to mention going to the bathroom. In particular, touching the face should be avoided.

“ “I also try to grab the glasses somehow other than with my bare hand.”

How Väyrynen himself protects himself from infection at his reception and makes sure that one patient’s poop doesn’t transfer to another?

Väyrynen says that he always wears a mask at work. In addition, he says that he avoids touching himself above the shoulder area during the working day.

“I also try to grab the glasses somehow other than with my bare hand.”

He says that his resistance has also developed during the years of work. It has been influenced by, among other things, lifestyles. So you should eat according to the plate model, avoid stress, get enough sleep and exercise appropriately.

Väyrynen says that he noticed that you shouldn’t exercise too much.

“In the past, I had to compete in endurance running and my running numbers were large. I was often sick then. Adequate rest is the A and O of resistance. When the body charges the batteries, the resistance increases and develops.”