Health A major expansion is planned for the Myllypuro health station

Activities will be transferred from Kontula and Kiviko to Myllypuro.

In Helsinki A large extension to the Myllypuro Health and Wellness Center is coming. The idea is that Kivikko’s and Kontula’s operations will move there. The premises in Kivikko and Kontula do not meet current requirements and should not be repaired.

The expansion project is considered urgent. The expansion of the mill stream should be completed before the Kontula health center is demolished.

The matter will be considered by the Social and Health Committee on Tuesday 12 April. The draft opinion states that the project will have a maximum gross floor area of ​​more than 15 000 square meters and a maximum construction cost of more than EUR 66 million. However, these figures include, among other things, the metro ticket hall. The investment cost of the facilities to be used for social and health care is more than 65 million euros and their gross area is less than 12,000 square meters. The gross area describes the extent of the entire building.

Draft opinion According to the project, construction work on the project would take place in 2024–2025 and commissioning would take place in early 2026. Construction planning would take place in the period 2023–2024.

The area of ​​the Myllypuro Health and Wellness Center is the basic districts of Vartiokylä, Myllypuro and Mellunkylä, as well as the Östersundom district. It is estimated that in 2035 the area will have about 80,000 inhabitants. The annual growth rate of the population is therefore estimated to be eight from 2020 to 2035.

The idea is that the Myllypuro Health and Wellness Center offers extensive social and health services, such as laboratory and imaging services. There will also be a café and restaurant space in the extension, which will also serve as a staff restaurant.

Related to the reform is the introduction of a new local service point in Kontula, but the services it offers will only be specified later.

On the construction site The current Myllypuro health center at Jauhokuja 4 was built in 2012.

The facilities of the extension will be built on the metro line on five floors. The ventilation room is located on the sixth floor. A new main entrance with lobby facilities will be built in connection with the existing building.

One of the benefits of building on a metro line is to avoid the costs of evasion, as existing operations can continue almost normally on their premises during construction.

The building will also be prepared for possible future epidemics, so that the building will have several separate entrances and it will be possible to separate the areas.

The construction of the extension still requires, among other things, a change in the town plan. It will be launched next May. The goal is to make the change in the town plan final in the summer of 2023.