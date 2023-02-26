Health | A low heart rate is usually thought to be a sign of health, but it is not always so – This is what slow arrhythmia is all about

Slow arrhythmias can also occur in people of working age, says senior physician Anna-Mari Hekkala.

Last in the fall, the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen was standing in front of the cameras at a government press conference when he suddenly started to faint and disappeared from the television viewers’ sight.

Mikkonen was said to have fainted.

Mikkonen later told In Sydän magazine, that the cause of the fainting was a malfunction of the heart. According to the magazine, he already had a tendency to faint in his youth, especially in scary or exciting situations. As an adult, he was diagnosed with a functional heart disorder, which manifests itself in a momentary pause in the heart’s rhythm.

In 2016, Mikkonen was fitted with a pacemaker.

“Since then, there have been almost no fainting spells. The scene in September happened completely unexpectedly,” Mikkonen said in the newspaper.

Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen at the State Council press conference before fainting.

How about if your heart rate monitor sometimes shows less than 50 beats per minute? Could it be a sign of heart failure?

“Not necessarily,” says the chief physician Anna-Mari Hekkala Finnish Heart Association.

Anna-Mari Hekkala

“Many monitor their heart rate with a watch, ring or blood pressure monitor. If the heart rate seems exceptionally low, it can also cause concern,” says Hekkala.

In medicine, the name for a slow heart rate is bradycardia, but according to Hekkala, it does not yet mean heart disease.

For example, in endurance athletes, the heart can beat less than 50 times per minute at rest. During deep sleep, the heart rate can even be below 40.

“Then a low heart rate does not mean an illness, but on the contrary can be a sign of good physical condition,” says Hekkala.

Slow According to him, you can talk about an arrhythmia if the heart rate does not rise even during exertion and if it causes symptoms: if you start to feel dizzy when you start moving, or if, for example, when you climb stairs, you start to feel weak to the point of fainting.

“Especially pronounced fainting in an elderly person is an alarm sign,” notes Hekkala.

Then the cause of the slow heart rate must be investigated.

“The background may be the degeneration of the heart’s electrical circuits. Elevated blood pressure, if continued for a long time, can also cause the flow of electrical impulses in the heart’s main conduction to slow down.”

Heart is a muscle pump the size of its owner’s fist that pumps blood throughout the body and also into the lungs for oxygen. The rhythm of the heartbeat is determined by the sinus node, a type of the heart’s natural pacemaker, located in the upper part of the back wall of the heart’s right atrium.

Electrical currents travel in the heart in a certain order, first to the atria and then along the conduction path located at the border of the atria and ventricles to the ventricular side.

According to Hekkala, one of the reasons for the slowing down of the heart’s rhythm may be that the sinus node begins to degenerate.

The reason it can also be that the conduction path leading from the atria of the heart to the ventricles begins to malfunction. Then the flow of electricity slows down.

We are talking about a break, which according to Hekkala has three levels.

According to Hekkala, a first degree break does not cause symptoms and does not require treatment. A second-degree interruption can cause a disturbance in the heart’s function, causing the patient to feel dizzy or even pass out.

“It can be innocent and transient, but depending on the patient’s background, it may also require measures,” says Hekkala.

According to him, a complete interruption of the third degree always requires the installation of a pacemaker.

Degeneration of the sinus node, i.e. sick sinus syndrome, also requires a pacemaker.

“ “The number of arrhythmias will increase in Finland as the population ages.”

Slowly however, there may be one easily correctable reason behind the heartbeat: a group of drugs called beta-blockers, which are widely used in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

“For some, they slow down the heart rhythm so much that there are harmful symptoms. When the medication is adjusted, the heart rhythm often picks up,” says Hekkala.

High blood pressure was also often treated with beta blockers in the past. Beta blockers can also be in eye drops that treat eye pressure, i.e. glaucoma. From the eyes, the medicine is absorbed into the bloodstream and may slow down the heart rate.

Slow ones arrhythmias can occur in working-age people, but they are most common in the elderly. “Therefore, the number of these arrhythmias will increase in Finland as the population ages,” says Hekkala.

Currently, more than five thousand pacemakers are installed in Finland each year.

“That’s quite a lot”, Hekkala estimates.

Pacemaker installed under local anesthesia. The cardiologist usually guides two wires along the blood vessel to the heart. The pacemaker itself is usually placed on the left side below the collarbone, under the fat layer of the skin.

The pacemaker maintains the heart’s rhythm and its function is adjusted individually.

For those with arrhythmia only occasionally, the pacemaker monitors the heart’s own rhythm and intervenes only when necessary.

Pacemaker operation is currently monitored using a remote monitoring device. If there are problems with the pacemaker, the device sends a message to the hospital’s outpatient clinic. A specialist in heart diseases, i.e. a cardiologist, calls the patient to a follow-up visit if necessary, when changes can be made to the pacemaker’s operation or, for example, to the medication.

Unlike many other diseases, the development of slow arrhythmias cannot be influenced by lifestyle, night sleep, diet or exercise.

However, one thing can be affected: blood pressure.

“If blood pressure is high, it is important for many reasons to treat it with lifestyle changes and medication,” says Hekkala.