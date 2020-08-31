Health A headache is a common ailment, but it can also tongue out something serious – a neurologist will tell you when to worry about a headache

Almost every person suffers from a headache at some point in life. HS asked neurologist Ville Artto what causes the headache and when to see a doctor.

Decide juilii, really yawning. The temples have a squeezing sensation, perhaps tightening the occiput until. Someone describes their aching as one-sided, the other’s head has whistling sensations.

Almost everyone knows what a headache feels like. Neurologist at Helsinki University Central Hospital Ville Artto says there are very few people who would never have a headache.

“But there’s a big difference between deciding once a year after a party or four days a week for no apparent external reason.”

What causes a headache, and can there be more serious illnesses behind it? When should I go for research because of the pain?

Typically headache is associated with so-called primary headache diseases. In this case, the pain is not part of another illness, but is just pain and other symptoms that may be associated with it.

The same person may have several headache diseases, in which case the diseases may reinforce each other.

The most common headache diseases are migraine and tension headache. Studies show that between 12% and 15% of migraines occur worldwide. In women, the disease is more common than in men, which is explained by hormones.

If headaches are frequent and it lowers quality of life and ability to function, there is a likely explanation for the migraine. However, different patients have different symptoms associated with the disease.

“In addition to headaches, migraines can cause nausea and sensitivity to sound and light. It makes sense to seek rest, ”Artto describes.

In some patients, migraines cause as a pre-symptom aura, or sawtooth vision disorders. A serrated disorder or a gray or bright area appears in the field of vision that makes it difficult to see.

The primary symptom may also present as a problem producing speech or, in rare cases, as a one-sided paralysis. The aura symptom lasts about 5 to 60 minutes.

Tension headache in turn, 40 percent of people suffer at some point in their lives.

The name of the disease, according to Artton, is misleading, because not everyone gets a headache with an explanation for the pain in the neck-shoulder area, in the vernacular, being stuck.

Some are just more likely to suffer from headaches more often than others.

“It’s a broader issue. Certainly some suffer from tension headaches without having anything wrong with the style of work. ”

The most common symptom is a flat, collapsed, or band-like pain that worsens in the evening. It can be felt in the temples, scalp or occiput. Dizziness and nausea may also be symptoms.

If there is pain on most days of the month, it is a chronic headache.

All in all There are countless other headache diseases, such as serial headaches, but they are much less common.

According to Artton, it is worth applying for research in any case if the headache is life-threatening, or it is weekly.

A hangover headache has its own number and is associated with alcohol use. Artto emphasizes, however, that the condition called anesthesia is also affected by other tendencies to headaches.

“Even if you have a tendency to have a migraine, on average you are more prone to suffering from headaches after a long evening.”

When to go to the doctor because of a headache?

If the headache is of a new type, appearing in an effort and exploding, Artto lines. If a new type of headache syndrome begins when you are over 50 years old. “Usually, primary headaches start at a young age. If headaches start, get worse or change when you are over 50, you need to find out what causes them. ” If the headache is associated with neurological deficiency symptoms such as difficulty speaking, paralysis, and decreased level of consciousness. If the pain wakes up repeatedly in the morning, and is accompanied by nausea and vomiting. If the headache interferes too much with your quality of life or ability to function.

Multi medicates his drowsy head with painkillers. According to Artton, taking painkillers occasionally is not a problem.

However, if you need to take painkillers or specific migraine medications for a headache for a longer period of time several times a week, this in itself may increase the headache.

Let’s talk about a headache.

“Painkillers can therefore chronic a pre-existing headache tendency or migraine. When you take medications from week to week almost daily, the pain condition only gets worse. At this point, the alarm bells should ring. ”

Also professor of pharmacology Esa Korpi has found the same.

“When you put headache medications in your mouth without longer breaks, it may actually sustain the headache,” Korpi says.

The pain can be relieved when the drug is stopped and the body gets used to its normal physiology. However, this will take a lot of time.

Sometimes the headache may be the result of another illness.

For example, bite defects and vision problems can be symptoms of headaches, especially if a person is otherwise prone to headaches.

There may also be a more serious illness behind the headache, although this is rare.

A classic example is cerebral hemorrhage. In this case, a new type of pain begins to explode and is typically associated with exertion.

However, it is often a good quality effort headache.

It is therefore an equally explosive headache that can occur in a weight room, for example. An explosive feeling can be repeated a few times over and over again as a person makes an effort.

“However, because a stress headache cannot be distinguished from cerebral hemorrhage on the basis of symptoms, an emergency assessment is appropriate,” emphasizes neurologist Artto.

Headache may also be associated with meningitis. There are two types of inflammation.

Bacterial inflammation, which is a life-threatening form of the disease, is always accompanied by symptoms other than headaches, such as high fever, skin changes, and neck stiffness.

“A person is generally very sick. He is usually in the power department condition within a few hours. ”

A clearly more harmless form of the disease is viral meningitis, in which case, in addition to persistent headaches, typical symptoms include photosensitivity, malaise, and neck stiffness.

“Treatment for this is symptomatic and can take place at home or in the hospital, depending on the condition.”

The source of the story is data from the Duodecim Health Library.