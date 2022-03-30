Health A giant health center is wanted in Finland’s largest roundabout in Helsinki

Helsinki is gathering the opinions of the townspeople about the giants of Western Helsinki, because decisions are expected in the autumn.

The Hague on the outskirts of a roundabout planned plans for a huge social and health center and family center are now progressing at a rapid pace.

The place is a major hub for car traffic and the largest single roundabout in Finland. The size and traffic volumes have made the roundabout a notable among driving school students.

Helsinki is currently asking Helsinki residents what the center should be like. Politicians will decide on the needs assessment of the project in the early autumn, after which it will be a more detailed project plan and the actual construction decision.

The Hague promises extensive opening hours and approximately the same range of services as in Kalasatama and Kallio combined.

“So all the health centers in the area, except Malminkartano, are moving there, as are the clinics and oral health care. Social services for children, young people and adults will also be under the same roof, ”describes the chief physician. Lars Rosengren.

Other services needed by families with children, occupational therapy, psychiatry, substance abuse services, a laboratory and imaging will also be available in The Hague.

It is tentatively planned to consolidate the current smaller health center in The Hague, the health centers in Munkkiniemi and Pitäjänmäki, the social services operating in Lassila and the psychiatric and substance abuse services in the area of ​​Laakso Hospital.

The service point would be left in Malminkartano separately, its size will be determined later. Kannelmäki’s health center is planned to move to The Hague, but its situation is special because Kannelmäki is currently experimenting with the city’s privatization.

From the townspeople asked for examplehow to get around the center best and what services could be handled electronically.

The Hague the roundabout is the largest in Finland, but is changing completely. A Raide river is already being built on the outskirts of the circle. In the future, Vihdintie is to be turned into a boulevard and two light rail tracks would meet around the circle.

The area would therefore still be a major transport hub, but much new is being built.

For the new social and health center and family center, the shovel would hit the ground in 2024. The opening would be celebrated in 2027.

Read more: Here you will find the doctor 2030: We put together the planned giant centers and small health centers to be closed in Helsinki

Helsinki decided in 2014 to establish three major centers for social and health services. In addition to the two already mentioned, there are senior centers.

There are already numerous centers. The center of Kalasatama is probably the best known of these, and the center of Helsinki will have its own in Kamppi. The situation has been open for the longest time between the West, the North and the North-East.

Later, new large centers in Helsinki may be coming to Malmi and Oulunkylä.