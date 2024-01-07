Health | A fifth of men have a scrotum – This is what it's all about

A lump in the testicles should always be examined, even though it is often a harmless testicle.

Bullyingcompulsion and pain radiating to the lower abdomen, the exact location of which is difficult to pinpoint.

I saw a urologist Lauri Flöjt describes how the symptomatic scrotum i.e. the dilation of the scrotal veins can be felt. A scrotum in the testicle can also swell and press in pants, even if it isn't actually painful.

About 20 percent of adult men have scrotal varicose veins. Almost everyone does not have any symptoms or problems, and then nothing needs to be done about them.

However, a small number of testicles have symptoms, and it can be frightening. Bruises, bumps and bulges cause concern for many people, for good reason.

“The testicles should always be examined,” says Flöjt.

He works as a private urologist in Tampere, for example in Pihlajalinna.

Varicose veins are more commonly located around the left testicle, because the structure of the venous blood vessels on the left is more prone to varicose veins than on the right. The hemorrhoid bulges when sitting and standing as the blood drains downwards. When lying down, the concussion does not bottle up in the same way as the blood drains from the veins.

“In practice, it's a similar phenomenon to varicose veins in the leg,” says Flöjt.

If there is no harm in the scrotum, it is not treated. An examination is often necessary to rule out, for example, testicular cancer or epididymal cysts, which are usually benign cysts.

A scrotum is treated if it causes bothersome pain. In addition, it is connected to infertility in some cases, and may come up in connection with infertility studies.

According to Flöjt, the connection between scrotum and infertility is complicated. However, it has been found that about 25 percent of infertile men with reduced semen quality have testicular varices. In men with normal semen, testicular varices occur half as often.

“Scrotal warts seem to be clearly related to the health of the semen and thus fertility,” says Flöjt.

According to him, testicular warts can reduce the quality of sperm by hindering the functioning of the testicles and raising the temperature of the testicles. Varicose veins may also slightly reduce the size of the testicles, which can reduce the amount of semen.

“However, the connection to infertility is not automatic,” Flöjt reminds us.

In children, testicular warts do not occur, but immediately after the changes of puberty, their incidence increases. More than 70 percent of men over 80 already have testicular varices.

Harmful scrotum is treated with so-called blood vessel occlusion therapy. The vein leading to the testicle that causes the concussion is blocked intravenously by inserting a metal wire core or a blocking drug into it.

The procedure is performed in the X-ray department and the patient does not have to stay in the hospital afterwards. Blocking is done by a radiologist and the procedures are mainly carried out in university hospitals. After that, you must not exert yourself for a week.

There are few risks associated with the operation, and about 90 percent of those treated get rid of pain and other disturbing symptoms. According to studies, the treatment has also been useful in the treatment of infertility, even if there are no symptoms, says Flöjt.

“These are done in Tampere about once a month, that is, quite rarely, because no one comes for the procedure for nothing. Some even choose a slight pressure sensation rather than blocking the vein if the pain is not bothersome.”