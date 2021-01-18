Health A drug that effectively prevents HIV infection is becoming free in Finland – Experts tell you what the consequences are and who gets the drug

The prep drug used as an HIV prevention drug and the pen drug for post-HIV prevention will become free of charge in public health care.

18.1. 12:13

HIV infection Preventive prep medication will be free of charge in Finland from the beginning of July. Currently, its monthly price for the user is about 60 euros.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, ie pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV infection, has been available in Finland since spring 2019. Prophylaxis can be given either as a regular daily medication or, under certain conditions, as needed. Thus, use is initiated before a person suspects exposure to HIV.

Prep medication is for people who are not infected with HIV but are at increased risk of getting HIV. Used properly, the drug provides quite good protection, over 90%, against HIV infection.

in Finland there is now an estimated 500 prep drug users, says sexual counselors Sami Tuunainen Hivpointista. Most of them are gay or bi-men. Among them are some sex workers and heterosexuals with sex tourism to, for example, Russia or Thailand.

“The effectiveness of Prep when used as needed has only been shown in men who have sex between men,” Tuunainen says.

Hivpoint is an organization that tests, supports and advises on HIV and sexual health issues.

About 300 HIV prevention drug users live in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

“There are an average of 150 HIV infections a year in Finland; last year, more than 120 new infections were diagnosed,” says Tuunainen.

The figure is not large by international comparison, but there are specifically low-income risk groups for whom the price of a prophylactic drug may be a threshold issue.

“ Jussi Sutinen has not come to the reception of any patient who has used prep medication correctly and is nevertheless infected with HIV.

Tuunainen According to him, the free use of prep medicine makes it possible to include those at high risk of HIV and sexually transmitted infections in health care. At the same time, they can be instructed in safe sex choices, provide sexual counseling or help with substance use control, for example, and find previously undiagnosed HIV or other sexually transmitted infections.

“I have met individual HIV-infected, who claim to have left behind in prep to apply for the drug because of the high price,” says the doctor infection Jussi Sutinen. She treats HIV-positive patients at Helsinki University Central Hospital.

On the other hand, no patient who has used prep medication correctly and has nevertheless been infected with HIV has come to his or her office. Therefore, he believes it is important that people at high risk of HIV are included in counseling, testing and possibly treatment in a timely manner.

“Prep contains the same drugs that are also used to treat HIV-positive people. If a prep drug is misused and infected with HIV, the virus can become resistant to these drugs, which can make it difficult to treat her HIV infection, ”says Sutinen.

On the other hand, applicants for prep medicine may find HIV infections at the initial visit that individuals were not previously aware of.

“When effective HIV medication is made available to them, they will no longer spread their disease,” Sutinen says.

Prep power has been found in many international studies.

In a study in the London area, among others, prep medication, combined with intensified HIV testing and effective treatment for those already infected, has reduced HIV infections by about 30 percent. In Britain, prep medication became free about a year ago. However, since 2016, there have been extensive prep trials involving about 10,000 people.

In Finland, the prep medicine will be free of charge in public health care in July. Treatment includes laboratory tests every three months, which include testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, which are already free of charge in public health care.

The new law also provides for free four-week pep medication for prophylactic treatment after HIV exposure. It is aimed at people who are exposed to a real risk of HIV infection and who therefore seek treatment within 72 hours of exposure. In other words, even with such post-treatment, HIV can still be prevented.

“On the public side, treatment evaluation and treatment is likely to focus primarily on infectious and sexually transmitted disease outpatient clinics,” says the specialist researcher. Kirsi Liitsola From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

Prep treatment The initiation can be made by a doctor who specializes in HIV treatment. Therefore, treatment is provided at least in the Hus area in specialist care, where there is currently a queue for several months. It is also possible to seek treatment on the private side, but there is a charge.

Most people seeking prep treatment identify their own risk of HIV infection. In addition to the use of the drug, treatment must include regular testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases. Without commitment and testing, the prescription will not be renewed.

“It has been estimated that a person usually uses prep for about 4 to 5 years, but HIV medication is lifelong for those infected,” says Liitsola.

HIV medication is also free for all HIV-positive people. Thus, a prophylactic drug potentially brings savings by being able to prevent HIV infections.

Jussi Sutinen believes that those applying for prep medicine are well committed to their treatment. If gratuitousness increases the number of those who apply for the test and health care, there are also those who are more sensitive to hidden HIV-positive people.

The prescribing physician will make an individual assessment for each patient.

“Prep is not limited to a specific mode of infection or population,” says Liitsola.

THL’s HIV The prevention report lists populations at increased risk of contracting HIV. These include gay and bi-men with multiple sex contacts, injecting drug users, prisoners, sex workers, some immigrant groups, and tourists who have sex in high-risk HIV destinations.

At the individual level, the risk of HIV is increased by the fact that a person has been diagnosed with another sexually transmitted disease, such as active syphilis, gonorrhea, or chlamydia in the anus. In addition, the risk is increased if a person has a lot of unprotected sex or group sex at all, or, for example, intercourse with a person at increased risk of HIV.

“Especially in the beginning, the demand for perp may increase with free of charge when the issue is brought up, but I believe it will level off,” Liitsola says.

The most important thing, he said, would be to get everyone from the treatment genuinely benefiting from its coverage.

“A prophylactic drug combined with testing is a very effective way to reduce HIV infections in society.”

Sutinen does not believe that the demand for prep medicine will increase greatly, but considers it important that those individuals for whom price is a decisive factor be treated.