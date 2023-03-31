An unvaccinated child contracted the polio virus in Peru, becoming the first case of this disease in more than 30 years in the country. Peru eradicated polio in 1991 and, although this case does not mean that it is no longer considered free of this disease, it puts a mirror in front of the entire region: most countries do not meet the 95% vaccination rate required to prevent these incidents.

#Health #case #polio #Peru #shows #vaccination #rate #Latin #America