Health | A brain fog sufferer’s thinking stalls and the ability to concentrate becomes weak – Experts tell what the cause of the feeling can be

Brain fog is a common after-effect of corona, but many suffer from sticky thinking even before the pandemic. What is the state called brain fog all about?

Thinking wobble. The ability to take initiative is zero, it is difficult to grasp things. Memory falters, mistakes happen, words have to be searched. The head does not work normally.

Many suffer from vague symptoms described as brain fog.

The phenomenon has started to be talked about in recent years, especially in connection with the corona, because many have suffered from the stickiness of thinking after the corona. However, similar symptoms have been described even before the corona virus, and the term has been associated with many other diseases as well.