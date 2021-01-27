The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 86,770 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past twenty-four hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 2,764,445 doses, and the rate of vaccine administration is 27.95 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus.