76% of young Italians seriously consider the possibility of having a child: thinks he has it “undoubtedly” or “probably”, equally between Millenials and Generation Zeta, with a percentage higher than the global average of the sample (71%). Among the most relevant aspects of life, they put physical health first (93% of respondents), followed by emotional health, on an equal footing with personal relationships (92%). In third place is the commitment to sustainability (87%) and in fourth place is professional success (85%). Gender equity is close at hand (84%). These are the data that emerge fromsurvey ‘Emotional health of Generation Zeta and Millenials: what moves young Europeans?‘, published in June 2023, promoted by Merck with the technical support of Gad3, which involved around 7,500 young people between the ages of 19 and 36 from 12 European countries, of which over 600 were Italian.

The results were analyzed on two age groups: 19-26 years (Zeta Generation) and 26-36 years (Millenials). In the foreground – reports a note – for young people there is the balance between work and private life: for 89% of those interviewed, a right balance between the emotional and personal spheres is also a determining factor for remaining in a company. Attention to adopting a “sustainable” lifestyle is also important, because it is considered “essential” for the well-being of future generations (21.6% of the sample).

As far as reproductive health is concerned, young people would like there to be greater public awareness of infertility and the factors that determine it (65%), and that the stigma that weighs on the problem and its treatments be reduced (58.9%). And again, that greater importance was given to emotional health during any process related to fertility (43.2%) and that technologies related to artificial intelligence were introduced to implement infertility treatments at home (33%).

Going deeper into the theme of infertility – the note details – the topics that most interest young Italians are sexual health (46.6%), the impact of infertility on emotional health (33%), the causes of infertility (29.9%), in-depth analysis of the various treatments for medically assisted reproduction (29.8%, but to a greater extent for Generation Zeta, 31.8%), the elective freezing of oocytes (28.5%), the pathologies that they can hinder fertility such as endometriosis (20%).

When it comes to obtaining information and advice on health-related issues, young people consider reliable sources “health professionals” (90%), information campaigns, disease awareness (69%) and the media (43%). When asked “which world would you like to see for the next generations?”, the theme of the right balance between work and private life returns: a fundamental condition for those who imagine having a child (57% of Millenials and 50.2% of Generation Zeta).