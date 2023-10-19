In Italy, 75 adults out of 100 judge their state of health positively, declaring that they feel good or very well. A share that rises and reaches its maximum in two autonomous regions/provinces: Puglia (83.3%) and the province of Bolzano (81.5%). While the regions with the lowest level of satisfaction with their conditions (and therefore with the highest share of ‘dissatisfied’ with their health) are Sardinia (66.2%) and Basilicata (66.8%). These are some of the data that emerge from the Passi and Passi d’Argento surveillance, updated to the two-year period 2021-2022.

At a national level only a small percentage (less than 3%) of adult Italians report feeling ill or very unwell; the remaining part of those interviewed declared that they felt ‘fairly’. The average total number of days in poor physical and mental health is 4.5 (in the last 30 days), while the average number of days with limitation of daily activities drops to 1.2.

As regards those over 65, 91% of the elderly population judges their state of health to be positive overall (45% ‘fair’, 46% ‘good’ or ‘very good’), with percentages rising to 95.5 % in Bolzano and Tuscany, followed by Molise (95.1%) and Trento (94.8%). The remaining 9%, however, give a negative opinion, reporting that their health is ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’.

Another health indicator is falls in those aged over 65: from the 2021-2022 data it emerges that 8% of those interviewed declared they had fallen in the 30 days preceding the interview and, in 13% of cases, hospitalization was necessary hospital for at least one day. Falls mostly occur inside the home (64%) and less frequently in the street (19%), in the garden (13%) or elsewhere (4%).

Regarding the use of drugs in the elderly, it appears that 87% of the interviewees reported having used them in the week preceding the interview and almost half of them (39% of the total sample) reported having taken at least 4 different types ( in the Marche the figure rises to 46%, and is the highest). The use of medicines, and in particular of 4 or more different medicines, increases with age (28% among 64-74 year olds, 45% among 74-84 year olds and 61% among those aged over 85).