There are 710 million obese people in the world, including 108 million children. Concretely, one in ten people on the planet suffers from it. In France, its rate has doubled in 20 years, going from 8 to 17%. When we look in detail, at the level of the departments, it is the North (25%) that is the most affected, ahead of Meurthe-et-Moselle (22%), Charente (19%) or Loiret (18 %).

And this has consequences for our health: sleep apnea, diabetes, various forms of cancer, back pain and cardiovascular disease. There are four million people who die each year from the consequences of obesity and 80,000 in France alone, tells us Ben Barbier on the plateau.

