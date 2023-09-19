Perfect bodies, lean and toned. It is the model of beauty that is often conveyed by social media and which ends up being the goal of young people who today spend more and more time on the many platforms for sharing videos and images. Six out of 10 young people chase perfect, unrealistic bodies on social media; as many as 5 in 10 share content that encourages weight loss. These are some of the data recalled today in Rome during the presentation of the ‘The cost of beauty’ campaign promoted by Dove, Unilever’s Personal care brand, in collaboration with Cittadinanzattiva and Social Warning-Movimento Etico Digitale. The godmother of the project is Aurora Ramazzotti.

The public awareness project aims to introduce a training course on the conscious use of social media in schools, making social platforms a safer environment for future generations. For this reason, today a petition is being launched aimed at everyone, which can be signed online on Change.org, or in the various corners specially organized in the squares of the main Italian cities: Rome (19 September), Naples (23-24 September), Bari ( 30 September and 1 October), Turin (7-8 October) and Milan (14-15 October).

Through this petition, Dove, Cittadinanzattiva and Social Warning ask the school system and institutions that, within the educational offer plans of primary and secondary schools, “a specific and in-depth educational path on the conscious use of social media be provided, giving full implementation of law number 92 of 2019 on civic education in schools (article 5 – digital citizenship education). This must be accompanied by adequate training of designated teachers and families, so that digital education objectives find coherence between home and school”, underline the promoters of the initiative. (continued)