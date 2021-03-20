The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 56,910 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until today to 7,181,056 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 72.61 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.