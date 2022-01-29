The Ministry of Health reported today (28) that 53 million Brazilians are able to take the booster dose against covid-19. The number refers to citizens over 18 years of age who have completed the vaccination cycle with the first and second dose of immunizers and can now return to vaccination posts.

After the emergence of the Ômicron variant, the ministry reduced the interval between the second dose and the booster dose to four months. The measure was taken to expand the immunization of the population and contain the spread of the disease. According to the folder, 38 million Brazilians took the booster dose.

Since the beginning of vaccination, the federal government has distributed more than 407 million doses to the states and the Federal District. 352 million were applied, with 163.3 million of the first dose and 151.2 million of the second dose.

The post Saúde: 53 million Brazilians are able to take a booster dose appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Health #million #Brazilians #booster #dose #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO